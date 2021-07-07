Purling man arrested, allegedly found in possession of 3 loaded Ghost Guns

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Douglas Melka, 30, of Purling, N.Y. following a road rage incident that reportedly happened on Route 212 in Saugerties.

Police say they received a complaint from a victim who told officers that another driver had pulled up alongside his car screaming about his driving and using several racial slurs. The victim them reportedly followed the other driver to the Dunkin’ parking lot on Ulster Avenue in Saugerties where the victim told officers that the other driver displayed a handgun and then threatened him.

The offender was later identified as Melka who was found on Livingston Street in Saugerties in possession of three unregistered handguns, all loaded with ammunition, according to police. The handguns, also known as Ghost Guns, lacked any identifying serial numbers which are required by law.

Melka was arrested and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and released. He has been charged with the following: