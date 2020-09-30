‘Pure Bliss’: Red Hook local fulfills dream of owning juice bar

RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – BLISS, a juice bar, opened its storefront on Tuesday after operating as a curbside takeout business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formerly Nourish, the juice bar reopened under a new name and new leadership.

Faced with the prospect that the prior owner would close the business because of the pandemic, shop manager Annie Sullivan purchased the business, fulfilling her dream of owning a juice shop.

Sullivan teamed up with her partner, Mike Kelly, and renamed the shop BLISS. During the COVID-19 pandemic operating by curbside pick-up until they could open their storefront.

“I’m so grateful to our loyal customers, who have stayed with us through this difficult period of curb-side-only service. I’m excited about the opportunity to give back to my community where I grew up,” said Sullivan.

The shop is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

