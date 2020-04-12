Puppies abandoned at California fire station get new homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A group of puppies found new homes Saturday after they were left at the doorstep of a southeast Fresno fire station, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters went outside after hearing whimpers, and found five female puppies in a crate, says fire department spokesman Robert Castillo.

They hoped the puppies would be adopted, or they would have to reach out to a local shelter for help connecting the dogs with new owners.

Castillo says four puppies were already called for, and one was adopted by a family who named their new companion Sky Marshmallow.

The last remaining dog at the fire station was adopted by the afternoon.

The fire department reminded the public that fire stations are not a location to drop off animals and to contact a local shelter to care for unwanted animals.