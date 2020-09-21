Pumpkin weighing over 1 ton breaks Vermont record

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WFFF) — The “Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers” posted the winner of an epic weigh-off on its Facebook page. The group beat out the competition with this 2,304-pound pumpkin, says Steve Geddes of New Hampshire

It’s the biggest to ever be weighed in Vermont, according to the Co-op. An announcer heard in the Facebook video says: “That’s going to put Steve, probably, at about second in the world right now…”

Imagine all the pie you could make with that!

LATEST STORIES