Pumpkin hunt, ghost stories part of Fall Festivities in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association is hosting their second annual Fall Festivities over two weekends this year. The event will take place October 23 and 24 and October 30 and 31.

The event kicks off with a costume friendly festive run on October 23 at 9 a.m. Start is at iRun LOCAL on Broadway. Visit all ten iRun locations and return to the start to win prizes.

Included in the festivities is the Great Saratoga Pumpkin Hunt. Participants will be challenged to find 10 pumpkins hidden in storefront windows. The pumpkins will be decorated with Saratoga Springs landmarks. Those who find all 10 will be entered to win a prize package.

The association is also hosting virtual ghost stories of Saratoga’s past. They will be streaming live on their Facebook page on October 23 and October 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Other festivities include a children’s paint your own pumpkin at Scallions Restaurant, costume party photo booth, a gratitude cards and craft table, and a restaurant receipt raffle.

More details on all the festivities can be found on the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association website.