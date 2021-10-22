Pumpkin hunt, ghost stories part of Fall Festivities in Saratoga Springs

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Pumpkins

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association is hosting their second annual Fall Festivities over two weekends this year. The event will take place October 23 and 24 and October 30 and 31.

The event kicks off with a costume friendly festive run on October 23 at 9 a.m. Start is at iRun LOCAL on Broadway. Visit all ten iRun locations and return to the start to win prizes.

Included in the festivities is the Great Saratoga Pumpkin Hunt. Participants will be challenged to find 10 pumpkins hidden in storefront windows. The pumpkins will be decorated with Saratoga Springs landmarks. Those who find all 10 will be entered to win a prize package.

The association is also hosting virtual ghost stories of Saratoga’s past. They will be streaming live on their Facebook page on October 23 and October 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Other festivities include a children’s paint your own pumpkin at Scallions Restaurant, costume party photo booth, a gratitude cards and craft table, and a restaurant receipt raffle.

More details on all the festivities can be found on the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association website.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19