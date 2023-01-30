ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gilbert King, a Pulitzer Prize winner will be at the University of Albany to discuss his latest true crime podcast, Bone Valley, on February 1. The podcast tells the story of Leo Schofield, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife Michelle in Florida in 1987 and remains behind bars despite the fact that another man, Jeremy Scott, has confessed to the murder.

Bone Valley has been featured in the New Yorker’s The Best Podcasts of 2022, Paste Magazine’s The Best Podcasts of 2022, Uproxx’s The Best Serialized Non-Fiction Podcasts Of 2022, and “The 13 Best New Podcasts on Lifehacker.

February 1 marks Gilbert’s third visit to the New York State Writers Institute. At 4:30 p.m., Gilbert will host a craft talk on the 3rd floor of the Science Library. At 7:30 p.m., there will be a conversation and Q&A at the Campus Center West Auditorium. Both events are free and open to the public and will be moderated by the Writers Institute Director Paul Grondahl.