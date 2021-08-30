Pugs and pumpkins are back in-person in Lake Luzerne this fall

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the town of Lake Luzerne this fall, you might see a curly tail or two poking out from between the pumpkins.

The town has announced the return on its annual Halloween Pug & Pumpkin Party, a unique event full of pumpkin decorating, and contests for both best pumpkin, and best pug.

This year’s contest is considered part 2 of “The Wonder of Warlocks, Witches & Wizards,” which was last year’s event. That contest was changed into a virtual photo contest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in-person again, contestants can compete for best pumpkin or four-legged friend across 10 contest categories, rain or shine.

The “Warlocks, Witches & Wizards” theme continues into this year, with contest categories for best-dressed dogs to fit the theme. Last year included categories for dogs “on location” at vacation spots, lookalikes between pug and owner, and most creative pumpkins.

The dogs and haunts return from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.