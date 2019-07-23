Publishing ‘revenge porn’ could now land you in jail in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill criminalizing the publication of “revenge porn” or the non-consensual sharing or publication of an intimate image.

According to law, anyone publishing “revenge porn” could face up to a year in prison, civil damages, and allow victims to seek a court order to have the images removed.

“Our laws have not kept pace with technology and how abusers can use it to harass, intimidate and humiliate intimate partners. By criminalizing the publication of revenge porn, we are empowering victims of this heinous act to take action against their abusers and showing them a path to justice, Gov. Cuomo said.

The law is part of Gov. Cuomo’s 2019 Women’s Justice Agenda initiative.