Public Utilities conducting water valve replacement work in North Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy’s Department of Public Utilities announced Friday crews will be working to replace several subsurface water valves in North Troy during the day.

The City says as a result, customers may experience discolored water, varying water pressures, and intermittent service disruptions in the affected zone. The affected zone includes the area of 108th Street – 112th Street between 4th and 6th Avenues. Residents who experience discolored water are being told to run their cold water faucet for five to ten minutes until the water runs clear.

For more information, please contact the City of Troy Department of Public Utilities at (518)-237-0319 or (518)-237-0611, or by email at troydpu@troyny.gov

