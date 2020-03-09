Public transportation forum planned on Transit Awareness Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Public Transit Association will host a panel and press conference on the need for better funding of public transportation statewide.

In honor of Transit Awareness Day, transportation advocates and lawmakers will convene and discuss on Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Renaissance Hotel Ballroom.

A press conference with Public Transit Association leadership and state legislators will follow the panel discussion. The press conference will take place around the corner, near the Million Dollar Stairs on the third floor of the Capitol Building at 10 a.m.

The forum and press conference will cover the community impact of public transit, who benefits from it, innovations in different transit systems across the state, and this year’s budget requests.

NYPTA is calling for increases in public funding over the next five years to help transit systems grow to meet the needs of their communities. The group wants funding levels at transit systems upstate to match the level proposed for downstate systems.

