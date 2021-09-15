Public service approves streetlights sales to 7 Upstate municipalities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 9, the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) approved requests to sell utility-owned streetlights to seven municipalities in upstate New York totaling $7.5 million.

The municipalities can then control street lighting by installing their own state-of-the-art energy-efficient lights to lower costs to taxpayers and protect the environment.

“The Commission has championed municipal government efficiency and encouraged municipalities to have greater control over their energy usage,” said Commission Chair John Howard.

light-emitting diodes (LED) energy savings can contribute significantly to the State’s energy and environmental goals said PSC, as LEDs use significantly less energy than traditional street lighting, which can save municipalities up to 65 percent of electricity costs.

The streetlights approved today by the Commission for sale from National Grid /NYSEG are as follows:

City of Troy, Rensselaer County: $4.1 million for 4,838 streetlights

Town of Colonie, Albany County: $2.1 million for 3,987 streetlights

City of Cohoes, Albany County: $876,339 for 1,595 streetlights

Albany County: $151,695 for 98 streetlights

Village of Voorheesville, Albany County: $136,994 for 313 streetlights

Town of Newfield, Tompkins County: $60,156 for 134 streetlights

Village of Liverpool, Onondaga County: $58,120 for 308 streetlights

More than 50 Municipalities Have Participated in the Streetlight Purchase Initiative.