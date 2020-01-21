Public policy forum will discuss prescription drug costs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Health Plan Association’s public forum Wednesday will examine spending trends for prescription drugs, policy options to address more expensive prescriptions, and the overall impact on healthcare expenses.

The forum will feature a panel of national experts, state leaders, and representatives from nonprofit organizations that deal with healthcare costs on Wednesday from 8 to 10 a.m. in meeting room #7 at the Empire State Plaza.

The panel will challenge the merits of pricing strategies based on proven value. In this model, which measures comparative effectiveness, medicines that work better are more expensive. This limits the availability of the best drugs to the needy.