Public Parks in Adams, MA closed until further notice

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10)- Public parks including skateboard parks, basketball courts, sports complexes, athletic fields and playgrounds in Adams have been closed until further notice. The Adams Police Department says parks should only be used for walking or jogging.

Police say people should continue to practice social distancing, good personal hygiene and to stay home when sick. They also want people to be aware that playground and park equipment is not sanitized regularly.

“I know that our current situation regarding COVID-19 is a difficult one. However, if we all practice proper social distancing along with good hygiene practices and by following the guidelines established by the Department of Health that we will get through this. We want everyone to remain healthy and safe,” said Police Chief Richard Tarsa.

