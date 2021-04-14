Pittsfield library to hold computer recycling collection for Earth Day

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library announced starting Tuesday, April 20, through Friday, April 30, it will hold a computer recycling collection. The collection event is held in observance of Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.

A designated drop-off bin can be found at The Berkshire Athenaeum’s Wendell Avenue entrance. Drop-offs can be made during regular library hours starting April 20. All interested in donating are reminded to remove all personal data from devices.

Accepted items include:

  • Monitors
  • Scanners
  • Computer mice
  • Printers
  • Keyboards
  • Laptop batteries
  • Ink and toner cartridges
  • Computers
  • Hard drives
  • Speakers
  • Cords, and cables

Television sets will not be accepted.

The event is part of the Dell-Reconnect residential recycling program. According to the Berkshire Athenaeum, since July 2018, over 73,000 pounds of computer equipment has been recycled thanks to the Dell-Reconnect partnership.

For more information about the recycling event visit the Berkshire Athenaeum website.

