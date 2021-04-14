Pittsfield library to hold computer recycling collection for Earth Day

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library announced starting Tuesday, April 20, through Friday, April 30, it will hold a computer recycling collection. The collection event is held in observance of Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.
A designated drop-off bin can be found at The Berkshire Athenaeum’s Wendell Avenue entrance. Drop-offs can be made during regular library hours starting April 20. All interested in donating are reminded to remove all personal data from devices.
Accepted items include:
- Monitors
- Scanners
- Computer mice
- Printers
- Keyboards
- Laptop batteries
- Ink and toner cartridges
- Computers
- Hard drives
- Speakers
- Cords, and cables
Television sets will not be accepted.
The event is part of the Dell-Reconnect residential recycling program. According to the Berkshire Athenaeum, since July 2018, over 73,000 pounds of computer equipment has been recycled thanks to the Dell-Reconnect partnership.
For more information about the recycling event visit the Berkshire Athenaeum website.