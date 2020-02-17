Interactive Radar

Public hearing scheduled in Pittsfield over growing marijuana outdoors

News
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss a petition to eliminate growing marijuana in outdoor spaces in residential areas. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The issue came to light after several neighbors of the former Pontoosuc Golf Course feared the space may become an industrial pot farm. Michele Rivers Murphy says she doesn’t want to see all of the regulations that come with commercial marijuana farming like fences, 24/7 lights and constant surveillance. Neighbors in the area have already shot down a plan to build a solar farm on the former golf course.

The meeting will also discuss a separate land use category that allows outdoor marijuana cultivation of less than 20,000 square feet through a site plan review.

