Public hearing scheduled for Costco, apartments, office space near Crossgates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Guilderland Planning Board is holding a public hearing on the future development of land across from Crossgates Mall along Rapp and Crossgates Mall roads, as well as Western Avenue.

The meeting is scheduled March 25 6 p.m. at the Town of Guilderland Town Hall, 5209 Western Turnpike (Route 20), Guilderland, N.Y.

The development includes plans for three sites including a Costco with gasoline pumps and one to two-bedroom apartments with commercial space. The third site would include retail/office space and 48 apartments.

Public comments will be accepted through April 10. More information can be found on the planning board’s website or by contacting Town Planner Kenneth Kovalchik at 518-356-1980/ kovalchikk@togny.org.

LATEST STORIES: