Public health alert issued for raw ground turkey products linked to Salmonella

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Department of Agriculture is issuing a warning about ground turkey. Approximately 211,406 pounds of the raw ground turkey could have traces of salmonella. No recall has been issued because the USDA believes most of the products have already been purchased.

The raw ground turkey products were produced from December 18, 2020, through December 29, 2020 and health officials worry the products may be frozen in consumer’s freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Retail locations that receive returned product from consumers should destroy this product immediately.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The products bear establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.