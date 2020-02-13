ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York’s Medicaid Redesign Team is holding its first public comment forum in New York City Friday.
The meeting will allow the public to review Medicaid program changes in the state budget.
The redesign team said they want to make sure local government’s aren’t impacted but to also identify savings. County leaders fear tax payers will end up paying more money.
LATEST STORIES:
- Public comment forum scheduled on Medicaid redesign
- Teen killed after falling off scaffolding
- Love Stories of the Capital Region: Justin & Kate
- Warren County Historical Society looks towards future plans
- Man in prison for Crest Inn death sentenced for illegal entry into the country