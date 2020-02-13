Interactive Radar

Public comment forum scheduled on Medicaid redesign

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York’s Medicaid Redesign Team is holding its first public comment forum in New York City Friday.

The meeting will allow the public to review Medicaid program changes in the state budget.

The redesign team said they want to make sure local government’s aren’t impacted but to also identify savings. County leaders fear tax payers will end up paying more money.

