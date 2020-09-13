Protests held statewide over education cuts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Protests were held across the state on Saturday over plans to cut state sid by 20%. Parents, students and educators took to the streets and voiced opposition to the cuts, which they say would be disproportionately cut from high need school districts.

The reduction in aid adds up to $5.7 billion overall, or over $2,500 per student in the hardest hit schools. In comparison, wealthy schools are facing cuts of $873 per student. Some districts have already laid off hundreds of educators, are looking to restructure programs and only provide virtual learning.

“These cuts have destroyed years of programming built to empower our students. The distribution is evidence of the institutionalized racism that always puts districts like Schenectady at a disadvantage.” Sarrah Essa

Schenectady teacher

Rallies and car caravans in Buffalo, Rochester, Utica, Albany and Kingston. A car caravan with participants from New York City also visited the offices of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in the Bronx and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in Yonkers, calling on New York State’s leaders to stand up for public schools.

