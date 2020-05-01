Protestors descend on State Capitol demanding Governor to reopen NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Protesters gathered at the New York State Capitol on Friday morning. They were greeted by New York State Police (NYSP) and Albany Police as they closed off roads around the Capitol and secured the building.
Protesters came from across the state, some like Rita Palma and her friends left Long Island at 6:30 a.m. to express their concerns about wanting the state open up again, making sure to do it safely.
The protesters moved to the State St. side of the Capitol right outside Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office to make sure their voices were heard. Many called for kids to go back to parks, for business to reopen, and to say “New York opens today.”
Protesters eventually marched down State St. to East Capitol Park, where they gathered and expressed their feeling about the Governor and how he has handled the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
The Protest lasted until 1 p.m. and ended with the singing of the National Anthem and other patriotic songs.
