Protestors call for Rensselaer County Jail to stop cooperating with ICE

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protestors from Never Again Action, a national organization of Jewish activists, protested in front of the Rensselaer County Jail on Sunday.

Never Again protests ICE across the country. Today, a local group chanted “abolish ICE,” and held signs that read “defund hate” and “families belong together.” Protestors said they attended on both a national and local scale.

They want the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office to stop cooperating with ICE.

“There are movements to create a sanctuary city here in Troy. There have been for a long time,” protestor Shae Fitzgerald told News10, “this is not the first time that this issue has been raised.”

This past July, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden vetoed the Families and Communities Together Act. He stated there was phrasing in the resolution passed by City Council that he couldn’t ascribe his name to as mayor, but that he was disappointed to veto.

Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo said in the past that Troy’s sanctuary city status would not affect inmates going to jail, and they would still run checks on anyone coming in to the jail to see if they are wanted by ICE.