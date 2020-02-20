Protesters response to Acting ICE Director Thursday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS)—Several dozen protesters came out Thursday to the Rensselaer County Jail to protest against ICE. Acting Director Matthew Albence talked with law enforcement officials and the media about New York’s ‘Green Light Law’ that gives illegal immigrants access to a drivers license.

Miriam Axel Lute, the spokesperson for the protesters, responded to Albence, saying he was very misleading and listed a whole lot of terrible crimes but he didn’t tell people that immigrants are far less likely to commit the sorts of crimes he pointed out.

Lute went on to explain that if we want to solve crime our whole community needs to feel safe. She says when ICE targets communities and makes a community feel unsafe, those communities won’t talk to law enforcement and report crimes for fear of deportation.

Not everyone was at Thursday’s anti-ICE rally to protest, Mike James came with his sign to support ICE and law enforcement.

Bryan MacCormack, Executive Director Columbia County Sanctuary Movement, says his organization was at the demonstration Thursday protesting ICE’s use of the information in the New York’s database and use it to blanket surveil and sweep through and deport more people.



Other groups were calling for the elimination of ICE but MacCormack says his group was there in response to ICE wanting information obtained under New York’s ‘Green Light Law.’

