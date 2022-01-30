Protesters rally in Albany six days after officer-involved shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Advocates gathered on New Scotland Avenue Sunday afternoon, near the scene of Monday’s officer-involved shooting, protesting the use of force in the incident. 32-year-old Jordan Young was shot several times after police were searching for suspects following a home invasion call.

The protest comes as the family of Young has reached out to the Center for Law and Justice to get help in conveying their concerns about the incident. In a press release, the family shares that Young has been diagnosed with mental health issues, something they claim Albany Police is aware of.

The incident, prompting protesters to call for a change in how the city responds to mental health calls, “

Speaking on Thursday, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said the department is trained in de-escalation, with officers not having to use deadly force in thousands of incidents, “Nearly 9,000 incidents with individuals under mental distress over the last three years, and successfully resolving those using de-escalation.”

The department shared body camera footage of the incident Thursday. Police were initially dispatched to the area after calls of a home invasion on Morris Street. While looking for suspects in the area, officers came across Young with a large dog on New Scotland Avenue.

After noticing a knife, officers are seen on bodycam asking him to drop the weapon several times, before Young can be seen running towards one of the officers.

“Drop it, drop it now, drop it,” can be heard moments before the shots were fired, three in total, hitting Young in the torso.

“This officer was under attack, had four seconds to react to that attack, and still retreated. And unfortunately still had to use deadly force in that case though,” Hawkins explained.

A taser was also deployed, but the officer who fired his weapon was not equipped with one. Albany Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, including whether Young was involved in the initial home invasion call.