Protesters gather outside Albany Police South Station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local Black Lives Matter groups held rallies across the Capital region on Saturday.

Protesters stood outside the Albany Police Department South Station for several hours. Nearly 100 protesters were there. Some were holding up signs and shouting through the megaphone, “No Justice, No Peace”. Albany Police officers blocked off several South Albany roads, and some officers were standing on the station’s roof.

Protesters stood at the same location where Wednesday’s event happened, city officials called that event a riot. “We’re going to be peaceful,” says local protester Legacy Casanova.

Last Wednesday, a police station window was broken and bottles were being thrown at officers. Officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Despite video being shown from protesters and police, protester Legacy Casanova says they have done nothing wrong that day. They are demanding the officers who used force during the incident to resign.

Community members are calling for the Albany Police Department to stop the use of force toward protestors. They’re asking city officials to listen and work with them on drafting policy. “[We want] a full ban on all tear gas, all rubber bullets, all bear spray with no exceptions,” says Casanova.

Currently, there’s legislation to ban the use of tear gas in the City of Albany. This legislation could be voted on as early as next week. However, some city officials including Mayor Kathy Sheehan says there needs to be amendments. She and other city council members are suggesting for officers to use that force under certain circumstances such as when a riot is declared, as defined by New York State law.

According to city officials, in the last 32 years, tear gas has been used outdoors by the Albany Police Department only twice – on May 30, 2020, and June 1, 2020 – after members of the Albany Police Department were assaulted with bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks, police vehicles were damaged, a police horse was burned, and police equipment was stolen.