Protesters call for Columbus Park in Buffalo to be renamed

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are growing calls for the city of Buffalo to rename “Columbus Park” and pull down the statue of Columbus.

A group of protesters met in the park Sunday morning to make their voices heard.

The protesters argue that Columbus is not someone who should be celebrated. There are several online petitions arguing both sides on Change.org, which have received thousands of signatures.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak