Protesters call for Columbus Park in Buffalo to be renamed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are growing calls for the city of Buffalo to rename “Columbus Park” and pull down the statue of Columbus.
A group of protesters met in the park Sunday morning to make their voices heard.
The protesters argue that Columbus is not someone who should be celebrated. There are several online petitions arguing both sides on Change.org, which have received thousands of signatures.
