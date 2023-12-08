ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, working professionals and other advocates have pushed for the governor to sign legislation that would ban non-compete agreements in New York State.

Daniel Siegel a lawyer with Tully Rinkey explained non-compete agreements, are parts of employment contracts that put restrictions on if an individual can apply for another job ion the same field of the job that they are leaving. Supporters of the ban say non-compete agreements make it difficult for employees to seek better employment opportunities.

“You both want to make it that employees are able to be protected and be fully compensated and not have to worry about being locked in somewhere where they cant leave because there’s that portion of the competition but you also want companies themselves to be able to be like we don’t want to have to risk losing someone and losing our business and losing our trade secrets because why would we hire someone if we know they could… [walk out the door].” Said Siegel.

Also this week Katarina Schmieder, the Communications Director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York explained that scammers are attempting to take advantage of those looking to give to charitable organizations this winter.

“One thing they’ll do is they’ll create a website for a charity that looks or sounds similar to a commonly known one, so just look closely at the name, the spelling, the name, the logo, and if it looks suspicious, it probably is, so it’s best to avoid it.” Said Schmieder.

