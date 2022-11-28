ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated tour had millions of fans wanting tickets— so much so that parts of Ticketmaster’s website crashed during presale, frustrating fans. The high demand caused insufficient ticket inventory and even canceled public ticket sales.

Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans explaining that her new tour broke records and parts of it’s website.

Ticketmaster stated in part, “While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to the shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on.”

“Even if Ticketmaster was a decent company, and they’re not a decent company, there still would have been upset fans because they’re aren’t enough tickets,” said Senator James Skoufis. “But Ticketmaster’s practices, by virtue of them being a monopoly, they compounded this problem exponentially.”

Skoufis said the practice of holding tickets back for important people associated with the concert, VIP’s, and other specialty clubs, made the issue worse.

“So when you’ve got the average Taylor Swift fan, the average Swifty, trying to get a ticket on Ticketmaster for a concert in their state, in their neighborhood they think, ‘oh yeah there are 40,000 seats in this arena that I have a chance to get a ticket for, but in reality there are maybe 20,000 tickets made available for sale. For most of those fans, they never stood a chance.”

When he returns to Albany, Skoufis plans to reintroduce legislation to severely cap ticket-holdbacks.

Part of legislation signed by Governor Hochul back June would crack down on bots trying to snatch tickets, but he said more needs to be done.

“One of the reforms that I propose that we really should get done, is mandating Ticketmaster when they catch and identify this illegal activity, that they must refer it to the attorney generals office and prosecutors. Because that’s the only way it’s going to be deterred.”