Proposal to legalize the sale of marijuana in Vermont

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VERMONT (NEWS10) –Current Vermont law allows for the possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, but it does not include a way to tax and sell marijuana.

A preliminary house vote on the Tax-and-Regulate legislation took place Wednesday night. The bill establishes a license for current medical dispensaries to start selling marijuana by 2022.

Amendments to the proposal will be made Thursday ahead of a full House and Senate vote.

