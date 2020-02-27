Proposal to legalize the sale of marijuana in Vermont

VERMONT (NEWS10) –Current Vermont law allows for the possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, but it does not include a way to tax and sell marijuana.
A preliminary house vote on the Tax-and-Regulate legislation took place Wednesday night. The bill establishes a license for current medical dispensaries to start selling marijuana by 2022.
Amendments to the proposal will be made Thursday ahead of a full House and Senate vote.
