Promoting the 2020 Census through a community mural project

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy is urging residents to complete the 2020 Census. The City of Troy’s overall response rate is less than 54%. On Sunday, the city, Rensselaer County Complete Count Committee, and the Arts Center of the Capital Region put together a colorful mural project on 6th Avenue, between Ingalls Avenue and Douw Street to help spread the message.

“Our system of government is based on representation. If you do not use your voice, your voice cannot be represented,” says Kendra Farstad a local muralist/artist. Kendra is using her creative talent to get people involved in their local government. “Art is a visible representation that can engage a broader base audience. It’s a universal language. This is all word art, but this is much more engaging than reading a flyer, or a newspaper, or any other form of media, people are literally driving over this and seeing it as they go.”

The 2020 Census determines how many representatives in Congress each state will have and determines how federal funding will be distributed each year to municipalities. The Census helps local communities when it comes to funding for education, hospitals, infrastructure, and social services. “People need to take the Census in Troy to help their community, to give more money to the City of Troy. It’s just important we’re getting kids down here and getting people down here for that good message,” says Sam Brody, a local volunteer artist.

Kendra hopes the paint will last until Halloween. Due to COVID-19, the Census deadline extended to October 31st, 2020.

Kendra and Sam will continue painting on Monday, October 12th, from 12 to 5 p.m.