Prominent Republicans criticize vaccine distribution speed

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Republican leaders have released a statement criticizing the speed of the state’s vaccine rollout. The letter also requests more detailed answers from the New York State Department of Health Commissioner on the state’s vaccine rollout and distribution.

While we appreciate the Health Commissioner taking the time to speak to our conference and field questions from our members. Unfortunately, many questions went unanswered and in some instances, we were given mixed messages and conflicting information. The bottom line is the vaccine rollout throughout the state has been inefficient and ineffective, and I look forward to getting the answers that we, and all New Yorkers, deserve.” Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt

Prominent Republicans backing the letter include: Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, ranking Republican members on the Senate and Assembly Committees on Health Senator Patrick M. Gallivan and Assemblyman Kevin Byrne.

You can view the full statement below.