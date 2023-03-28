DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — America’s largest Jewish Charity, the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty (Met Council), is preparing to distribute Passover provisions to food-insecure Jewish New Yorkers. Over the next two weeks leading up to Passover on April 5, the Met will distribute more than 2.8 million pounds of provisions.

Grocery shopping can be a burden on families and individuals, especially during a holiday. The Met Council explains Passover is the most expensive time of year for Jewish families who need to stock their pantries with kosher-for-Passover foods. With a nearly 68-percent increase in the costs of fresh proteins like chicken, fish, and eggs, Met Council expects an even higher demand at its food distribution sites.

Mass distribution initiatives have been set up across all five boroughs, and others in Westchester, and Delmar, serving in the Captial Region. The free Passover packages include Matzah, kosher for Passover chicken, gefilte fish, eggs, tuna, grape juice, apple juice, tomato sauce, apple sauce, jam, oil, pickles, lemon juice, macaroons, imitation vinegar, sugar, potato starch, and produce. Those in need can visit the Shalom Food Pantry on Tuesday, March 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at 393 Delaware Avenue in Delmar.