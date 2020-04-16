Project update given regarding Ida Lake Dam

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A project update has been issued regarding the Ida Lake Dam.

In a video message, Troy Mayor Madden, and Superintendent of Public Utilities, Chris Wheland, gave a status update on the project, an overview of the dam’s history, and outline of the “Alternatives Analysis for the Ida Lake Dam” report which outlines the project costs and details future long-term options for the site, available for public review and comment.

Mayor Patrick Madden said, “Following the postponement of last month’s scheduled community meeting to discuss the Ida Dam due to health restrictions on large public gatherings, the City is reaching out directly to Troy residents with a detailed update on future options for the site. We’re committed to keeping the community informed on this project, and look forward to when we can gather together for future meetings to discuss this and other important topics in our city.”

The Ida Lake Dam is a nearly three-decade old timber dam on the Poesten Kill near the intersection of Pawling Ave. and Congress St. It was deemed structurally unsound after an emergency engineering inspection in 2018. As a result, a section of the dam was removed to alleviate structural concerns in order to comply with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) safety concerns.

The City is accepting public comment on the “Alternatives Analysis for Ida Lake Dam” report until April 30. If you would like to submit a written comment on the analysis report, click here.

For more information on the Ida Lake Dam project, or to download a copy of the “Alternative Analysis” report, click here.

