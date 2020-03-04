Project to improve pedestrian safety on Route 4

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— The town of North Greenbush plans on making Route 4 safer for pedestrians. Four areas along the route will be upgraded.

“The first intersection will be Bloomingrove and Route 4 near Cumberland Farms,” explained Joseph Bott, North Greenbush Town Supervisor. “They are gonna rework that intersection so you don’t get a merging effect, you get more of a perpendicular with a light.”

There will also be new sidewalks, the road will be expanded, and a turning lane will be added near Valleyview Drive.

“Down by Hudson Valley, there is going to be a roundabout at the Stewart’s where Bloomingrove Drive and Route 4 meet,” said Bott.

The project will cost $10 million dollars, $8 million of which is federal funding. North Greenbush Town Board Member, Mary Frances Sabo said this project is needed.

“I think anything that makes it safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and people in cars can only help,” said Sabo.

Construction is expected to begin this spring.