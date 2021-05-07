Program helping to ease workforce decline

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Businesses are seeing economic growth as Covid-19 restrictions are ending and spending is increasing, but owners are having trouble finding staff.

“It’s a problem, but it’s also really good news,” said Capital Region Chamber of Commerce President Mark Eagan.

It’s a role reversal from last year. Eagan said it’s a sign the economy is moving forward.

“A lot of our college students will be coming back for the summer. So, even if they could help bridge the gap during that time, I’m hoping that will be of some help,” Eagan said.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area is stepping in.

Ishmael Morton heads its workforce program which helps young adults 16 to 24 find employment, filling in some of the gaps businesses are seeing.

“We had one youth that had relocated from the Bronx. They were pretty much couch surfing, didn’t have a home, didn’t have food security,” Morton said.

Morton said the program is about finding youth who want to work and placing them in the right jobs.

Beyond the Boys and Girls Club, the program is also connecting jobs to the greater community through the Facebook page, Troy Community Resources.

“You’re not entering the workforce all by yourself. You have a team behind you to help you to push you forward,” Morton said.

Applications are currently being accepted for the program.