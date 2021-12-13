Proctors will require masks, proof of vaccination

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Proctors in Schenectady and its collaborative facilities in Albany and Saratoga will be requiring masks and proof of vaccination for people ages 12 or older at shows through the end of the year. Additionally, they said its air handling systems have been upgraded to provide a 35% rate of fresh air exchange at all facilities.

This policy will be in effect at:

Proctors in Schenectady

Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany

Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs

“Due to the unpredictable nature of our current health crisis, all policies are subject to change at any time without advanced notice. Please refer back to this page for updates prior to your show,” it said on the Proctors website.

People of all ages are required to wear a mask. Medical exemptions for vaccinations will be accepted for people over the age of 12. Those seeking medical exemptions must bring a letter from their doctor, proof of identification, and proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the performance.

A photo ID must accompany proof of vaccination. Vaccination cards, a photograph of vaccination cards, or digital vaccination records like the Excelsior Pass will all be accepted.