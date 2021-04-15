Proctors announces Broadway shows to return in December

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Proctors Collaborative CEO Philip Morris announced Thursday that Broadway shows will be returning to the MainStage beginning in December. There are new dates for eight postponed productions from two previous Key Private Bank Broadway Series.

The Key Private Bank Broadway Series lineup at Proctors starts roughly 45-60 days later than a typical fall-to-spring cycle. Morris said this is a ‘good thing’ as it will allow more time for restrictions on theaters to be lifted. Under the current cap, Morris said it is not worth Key Private Bank Broadway Series to come to Proctors unless the seating is near or at max capacity for the building.

Schedule:

SUMMER – The Donna Summer Musical, Dec. 7-12, 2021

Come From Away, Jan. 25-30, 2022

The Prom, March 1-6, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen, March 22-27, 2022

CATS, May 3-8, 2022

My Fair Lady, May 17-22, 2022

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, June 14-19, 2022

Mean Girls, June 28-July 3, 2022

Hadestown, New dates to be announced soon

Disney’s The Lion King, New dates to be announced soon

Pretty Woman: The Musical, New dates to be announced soon

Tickets will go on sale later this Spring, Proctors will make a formal announcement when ticket sales begin.

“All projections suggest we should be able to return to full capacity by December,” Morris said. “And it goes without saying we will be fully compliant with all state and federal safety guidelines to assure patron safety.”