Proctors and Capital Repertory announcing theater lineup

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors and the Capital Repertory Theater will announce their season lineups on Monday night at an invitation-only bash at 7 p.m.

After they announce this year’s slate of performances, the venues will likely open their box office later this week, too.

The venues say this year’s calendar is the most memorable ever, a glowing recommendation after Broadway smash Hamilton sold 42,000 tickets at Proctors last summer.

The Broadway series at Proctors brings the best traveling productions through the Capital Region, while Capital Repertory puts on more intimidate shows.

NEWS10’s own John Gray and Lydia Kulbida will be on hand to help make the big announcement at the Monday night gala.

Ahead of the official announcement bash, guest performers in the evening’s activities will appear for a media event at 4:30 p.m. in the second floor Delack Guild Room at Proctors.

LATEST STORIES: