Processing issue causes delay in FPUC unemployment payments

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has received numerous calls and emails from viewers stating they hadn’t gotten their Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, of FPUC, payments.

The New York State Department of Labor says there was a processing issue that inadvertently caused a delay, which only affected FPUC payments and not UI or PUA payments.

The Department of Labor says the FPUC payments will be processed later on Monday, July 20.

As a reminder, under the current regulations, FPUC benefits in New York will end the week of July 26.

