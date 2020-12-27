Pro-wrestler and Rochester native Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee is dead

Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling on Twitter @AEW

(WETM) – Rochester native and professional wrestler, Jon Huber, has died at the age of 41. His death was announced Saturday evening on Twitter by All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the company he was currently wrestling for under the ring name Brodie Lee.

Huber made his professional wrestling debut in 2003 for Roc City Wrestling and has also worked for Chikara, Ring of Honor, Squared Circle Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, and other independent promotions.

He is, perhaps, best known for his work in World Wrestling Entertainment where he wrestled under the name Luke Harper from 2012 until 2019. He made his AEW debut in March 2020 as Brodie Lee once again.

He was a decorated professional wrestler, holding multiple championships across many promotions. Most recently, he was AEW’s TNT Champion.

Outside of the ring, Jon Huber was a father to Brodie and Nolan and husband to Amanda.

