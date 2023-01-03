Ken Block, seen here in 2013, was snowmobiling in Mill Hollow, Utah, when his 2 (Gergely Besenyei/AFP via Getty Images)

MILL HOLLOW, Utah (KTVX) – Professional rally driver Kenneth Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday, confirmed Hoonigan Industries, a media production and sports-inspired clothing company he cofounded. He was 55 years old.

At around 2 p.m., Search and Rescue teams, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks, and the U.S. Forest Service responded to a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, Block, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.

Ken Block was snowmobiling in Utah when his snowmobile “upended, landing on top of him,” according to the local sheriff’s office. (Photo courtesy of Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office)

He died at the scene from the injuries he sustained. The sheriff’s office noted that Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

A legend in the racing world, Block began his career in 2005 with the Vermont SportsCar team. He formed the Monster World Rally Team in 2010, becoming the first-ever American to compete at the World Rally Championship. Block later competed in the Global RallyCross Championship from 2011 to 2015. Outside of racing, Block co-founded DC Shoes and Hoonigan Industries. He reportedly lived in Park City, Utah, with his family.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” reads a statement released by Hoonigan Industries on Monday. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”