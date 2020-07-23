Prisoners’ families bring caravan protest to Capitol

FILE – In this March 16, 2011, file photo, a security fence surrounds inmate housing on the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcade of families will take to Albany on Thursday, pushing for greater visitation rights for prisoners’ families. The route begins at the south lot of Crossgates Mall. The caravan is planned for noon to 2 p.m., and is projected to reach the Capitol at 1 p.m.

The Alliance of Families for Justice is backing the event, calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to address how coronavirus is impacting about 40,000 incarcerated New Yorkers and reinstate family visitation.

The statewide advocacy group is bringing families of incarcerated New Yorkers to Albany to protest deteriorating conditions in prisons, like the lack of personal protective equipment, no social distancing, and no access to medical personnel, testing, nutritious food, or other essentials.

Family visits to prisons have been sharply restricted for months. There’s no information about plans to address limited visiting hours and number of visitors, closed children’s play areas, or the paused Family Reunion Program that allows for overnight visitation.

According to the Alliance of Families for Justice, DOCCS is taking advantage of the crisis to implement long-term, draconian changes rather than prioritizing safety, well-being, or mental health. They say that visits were shut down for over four months, that guards were only required to wear masks recently, that they still refuse to wear them, and that prisoners can no longer hug.

“Strong family ties are one of the fundamental factors for rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society,” said the Alliance of Families for Justice in a statement. “DOCCS must reinstate the previous visitation policy with meaningful ways to strengthen family ties in conjunction with more sensible safety measures.”

Take a look at the caravan route, which winds through influential and impacted neighborhoods and the governor’s mansion:

Noon: Crossgates Mall, near Best Buy Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Headquarters at 1220 Washington Avenue Lark Street and Hamilton Street Between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.: State Capitol, State Street, and Washington Avenue New York State Executive Mansion at 138 Eagle Street South Pearl Street and Arch Street, through the South End African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region at 35 S. Pearl Street North Manning and Manning Boulevard North through Arbor Hill Back to Crossgates Mall

