Princetown Road in Rotterdam open after water main break

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Rotterdam Police say Princetown Road in the 5 Corners Road area is open after a water main break Saturday. The road had been closed from 5 Corners Road to Wellington Avenue and Mariaville Road, from 5 Corners to Phillip Street.

Police say there is no boil water advisory in effect but traffic may be redirected in the next few days for cleaning and further repairs.

