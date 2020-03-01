Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Primates celebrate ‘National Peanut Butter Lovers Day’

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
peanut-butter-350099_960_720_488728

(CNN) — Sunday is “National Peanut Butter Lovers Day.”

Orangutans and gorillas at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo are already celebrating. You can see they are using long sticks to scrape and eat some delicious peanut butter.

The zoo says the primates occasionally get some peanut butter, and other food items, for enrichment.

They do not just give them a spoon, like humans use, staff try to simulate foraging behaviors.

You can celebrate “National Peanut Butter Lovers Day” too, maybe with a p-b-and-j sandwich, peanut butter and apples, or a peanut butter and banana sandwich.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play