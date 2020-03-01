Primates celebrate ‘National Peanut Butter Lovers Day’

(CNN) — Sunday is “National Peanut Butter Lovers Day.”

Orangutans and gorillas at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo are already celebrating. You can see they are using long sticks to scrape and eat some delicious peanut butter.

The zoo says the primates occasionally get some peanut butter, and other food items, for enrichment.

They do not just give them a spoon, like humans use, staff try to simulate foraging behaviors.

You can celebrate “National Peanut Butter Lovers Day” too, maybe with a p-b-and-j sandwich, peanut butter and apples, or a peanut butter and banana sandwich.