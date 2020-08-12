Primary election results for Vermont Senate, House seats

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) — Results have come in from primary races across Vermont Tuesday evening, with candidates for the Vermont Legislature, Governor, Lieutenant Governor and other offices looking to move on to the November election:
LATEST STORIES
- Hannaford donating $100K to support Capital Region families
- ‘Cat’ burglar is after shoes in Pennsylvania neighborhood
- Former CEO of MyPayroll HR pleads guilty to 12 counts, among them wire fraud, false tax filing
- Condos: Vermonters likely set for record for turnout in Tuesday’s primary
- 2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests