Primary election results for Vermont Senate, House seats

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford Supermarkets announced a $100,000 donation for increased access to food, housing, and child care in the Capital Region. The money is targeted at families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation is divided in half, with $50,000 each going to Albany Community Action Partnership and Schenectady Community Action Program. Direct aid will take the form of financial assistance on rent, mortgage, utilities, transportation, and health and safety-related home repairs.