Pride Flags to be raise in Albany on Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Pride Flags will be raised in the City of Albany Monday. Mayor Kathy Sheehan will be joined by other community organizations at Albany City Hall to raise the flags in celebration of Pride Month.

Mayor Sheehan along with Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, Common Council President Corey Ellis, Common Council Member Richard Conti, local officials, and representatives from the Pride Center of the Capital Region and In Our Own Voices, Inc. will raise the flags at 1 p.m.

