Price of gas is up in NY and across US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up in both New York and the nation as a whole.

AAA says the national average of $2.25 per gallon is three cents higher than it was last week. New York’s average of $2.32 is up two cents.

One year ago, the national average was $2.57, while New York’s was $2.70.

Gas prices in Albany are 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.14/g today while the most expensive is $2.48/g, a difference of 34.0 cents per gallon.

According to AAA, the domestic price of crude oil “has been steadily rising since November, reaching levels not seen since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country.”

Here is a look at the average prices across upstate New York: