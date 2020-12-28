Price of gas is up in NY and across US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up in both New York and the nation as a whole.
AAA says the national average of $2.25 per gallon is three cents higher than it was last week. New York’s average of $2.32 is up two cents.
One year ago, the national average was $2.57, while New York’s was $2.70.
Gas prices in Albany are 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.14/g today while the most expensive is $2.48/g, a difference of 34.0 cents per gallon.
According to AAA, the domestic price of crude oil “has been steadily rising since November, reaching levels not seen since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country.”
Here is a look at the average prices across upstate New York:
- Albany – $2.31 (up two cents since last week)
- Batavia – $2.25 (up two cents since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.27 (up three cents since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.29 (up three cents since last week)
- Rochester – $2.30 (up three cents since last week)
- Rome – $2.37 (up two cents since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.29 (up three cents since last week)
- Watertown – $2.36 (up three cents since last week)
