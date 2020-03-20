Price Chopper/Market 32 will give pay increase to all hourly employees

SCHENETADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In the midst of an uncertain economy, Price Chopper/Market 32 is giving all its hourly workers a pay increase. The company said it’s their way of thanking employees who are working under difficult circumstances.

The $1/hour pay increases will be given to both part/ full-time employees beginning next week and continue through April 19.

“Our teammates have shown selfless dedication since the pandemic began and been nothing short of amazing. They are embracing the challenges with a daily sense of purpose and continue to calm fears, inspire trust and care for our customers as though they were members of their own family,” said Scott Grimmett, president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32.

The company also announced Thursday that it plans to hire 2,000 new part-time or temporary part-time employees to help during the coronavirus pandemic.