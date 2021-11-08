Price Chopper/ Market 32, Tops Market complete merger

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two grocery store chains have officially completed their merge transaction. On Monday, Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Market announced that a merger of the two companies had was approved by the FTC.

According to the two companies, under the terms of the merge, they will each be managed locally and continue with their already-established brand identities. The two companies combined now have a footprint of nearly 300 stores.

All stores will now be owned and overseen by Northeast Grocery, Inc, which will be led by the current President and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, Scott Grimmett. “We’re appreciative of the FTC’s diligence in reviewing this merger and grateful to have received all of the necessary approvals,” he said in a press release. “Now, we can dedicate ourselves to bringing these two storied grocery chains together, leveraging best practices, developing new opportunities, and finding efficiencies that will help us continue to deliver distinctive shopping experiences.”

Blaine Bringhurst will serve as president of the Price Chopper/Market 32 business and John Persons as the president of the Tops Markets business. Dave Langless, the CFO of Tops, will now serve as the parent company’s CFO.

The FTC is also requiring Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Market to divest from 12 of the combined companies’ stores. This includes Tops stores at the following locations:

5 Commons Drive in Cooperstown

3923 State Route 281 in Cortland

54 East Main Street in Norwhich

1145 NY- 17C in Owego

50 South Main Street in Peru

217 Erie Boulevard West in Rome 14 North Main Street in Rutland

156 Church Street in Saranac Lake

87 East State Street in Sherill

3836 Main Street in Warrensburg

22050 Seaway Shopping Center in Watertown

1330 Washington Street in Watertown

Northeast Grocery, Inc. will be based in Schenectady as well as Price Chopper/Market 32. Tops Market will keep its main office in Williamsville, New York. The merge between Tops Market and Price Chopper/ Market 32 was first proposed in early February 2021.