Price Chopper/Market 32 to support Disabled American Veterans in November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Tuesday, Price Chopper/ Market 32 officially launched its November campaign which will raise funds for the organization, Disabled American Veterans(DAV). Price Chopper/ Market 32 is working to support disabled veterans across the country.

According to the grocery chain during the campaign, customers will be prompted at check out to round up their change where 100% will go to DAV. DAV is a nonprofit organization that gives cost-free lifetime support to over one million veterans.

“DAV goes to great lengths to provide for our disabled veterans and their families,” Price Chopper/Market 32 Vice President of Public Relations and consumer services Mona Golub said. “With an abundance of gratitude for the sacrifices that veterans have made in serving our country, Price Chopper/Market 32 takes pride in supporting DAV’S efforts.”

The organization provides free rides to medical appointments, benefit claim support, connects veterans with employment opportunities and unemployment relief. Price Chopper/ Market 32’s campaign will run through November 30, 2021.