Price Chopper/Market 32 to offer free N-95 masks

Price Chopper

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an effort to continue encouraging COVID-19 health, Price Chopper/Market 32 announced on Monday that locations will begin carrying N-95 face masks. Masks will be given out at manned tables in store locations, at no cost.

Starting this Tuesday and Wednesday, tables in store centers and pharmacies will be set up daily. The masks are being made available as part of the federal government’s free mask program. The N-95 masks are part of the Strategic National Stockpile, a nationwide medical equipment cache.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 has sought to protect our customers, teammates, trade partners and communities, since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago. In addition to keeping our doors open and working tirelessly to ensure the continued flow of product onto our shelves, we’ve deployed countless health and safety protocols, provided customers thousands of masks at our expense, and administered COVID tests and vaccines,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32’s president. “We are here for our communities to do our part to keep everyone safe.”

Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 131 stores. Availability will be based on the company’s delivery schedule across locations.

